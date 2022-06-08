Rochester Hills man follows gut feeling to buy Powerball ticket, wins $150,000

On May 14, Mohamed Salem couldn't shake a nagging feeling that he needed to spend a few bucks on a Powerball ticket. With just a few minutes to spare, he finally listened to his gut - and made himself $150,000 richer.

Salem, 50, matched four white balls and the Powerball on May 14 – 06-40-41-45-52 PB:9 – which would have netted him $50,000. But he bought the Power Play too, which tripled his winnings to $150,000.

Salem bought his lucky ticket on MichiganLottery.com and told the lottery that he just had a feeling that he needed to play.

"I just kept getting this feeling in my gut that I should buy a Powerball ticket," said Salem. "I had the feeling a couple of times throughout the day and then again just before the drawing. I logged into my Lottery account on my phone and bought a ticket about five minutes before sales ended for the drawing that night," he said.

After buying his ticket, the Rochester Hills man said he went about his life as normal. That is, until he went through his emails.

"A few days later, I was going through some old emails and saw one from the Lottery that said I needed to log in to claim a prize. When I logged in to my account and saw I had won a $150,000 prize, I was stunned," he said.

Salem claimed his prize in Lansing this week and said he plans to invest the winnings.

The current jackpot - matching all five white balls and the Powerball is $210 million.

Powerball plays cost $2 and the Power Play option is $1 more. You can add up to ten multiples to increase your winnings.

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night just before 11 p.m.