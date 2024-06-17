Rochester Hills splash pad shooting: Oakland County Sheriff says two victims released

Oakland County Sheriff offered good news on Monday: two days after the mass shooting at the Rochester Hills splash pad, two of the survivors have been released from the hospital and at least one more could be released later in the day.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard spoke at 2 p.m. about the random shooting at Brooklands Splash Pad that injured 9 people - including several kids.

During his update, Bouchard said that two victims have been released – a 37-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man. He said a 39-year-old woman was expected to be released on Monday as well.

The shooting critically injured two – an 8-year-old boy and his 38-year-old mom. He said the boy has made some significant progress since Saturday. night.

"The young child that had a head wound - he's made amazing progress," Bouchard said. "I saw him yesterday with his father…reeling would be an understatement. That poor family went through things that no family should ever have to face."

The child's injuries are still being treated as critical, he said.

As for why the shooting happened – we may never know the answer.

"Still not a lot to tell you about motive," Bouchard said. "We may not be able to find (a motive)."

Bouchard did mention that evidence shows that the shooter had made claims about thinking that someone was listening to him – via electronic devices.

The 42-year-old man opened fire at a Rochester Hills splash pad over the weekend. The shooter pulled up to the splash pad and shot roughly 28 shots from a 9 mm handgun.

Bouchard said on Saturday night that three empty magazines were found at the scene.

Police investigate the shooting at Brooklands Splash Pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday, June 15.

Two of the victims, a mother and her 8-year-old son, are both in critical condition. The mother's 4-year-old son was also shot and is listed as stable. The other victims are also listed as stable as well.

Victim conditions:

8-year-old boy - critical

39-year-old woman - critical

4-year-old boy - stable

39-year-old woman - stable

30-year-old man - stable

37-year-old man stable

40-year-old man - stable

78-year-old man - stable

No info on 9th victim

Rochester Hills splash pad shooting: How deputies tracked him

After the random shooting, the shooter then left and went to a Shelby Township mobile home where he lived with his mother. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators used evidence from the scene, including the gun used and witness descriptions of the shooter's vehicle, to track him to that home.

He ultimately took his own life after a standoff with deputies stretched into the night on Saturday.