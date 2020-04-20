Rochester schools offering childcare for any essential-working family, in or out of district

With schools closed and essential workers needed, many parents are struggling to figure out child care during this COVID-19 crisis.

Rochester Community Schools is hoping they have a solution that will help many families - both in and out of their district.

"We'll be able to provide care to everyone, from infants up to school-age care," said superintendent Dr. Robert Shaner. "If you live in the district or out of the district, we can help you out."

The district transformed its Caring Steps Children's Center on Rochester Road into a disaster relief childcare facility. Doors are set to open the first week in May, with hours from 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The district is in the process of interviewing potential staff members and are working to determine the fee for childcare services. It's also working to make sure proper protocols are in place when doors open.

"There will be a screening process as well every day," Dr. Shaner said. "You can imagine our cleaning protocols are very intentional and very intense, as well as the way parents are dropping children off so we don't have any exposure."

The childcare facility is not only for children whose parents work in medical care or as first responders.

"Anyone else that has been deemed an essential worker, so if you have a letter from your employer that qualifies you as an essential worker and you need child care, contact us," Dr. Shaner said. "It's not a school but we do have a play-based curriculum for the center that we will follow as much as possible."

Dr. Shaner says they'll operate the center as long as people need it and the executive order is in place.

For more information or to register your child, email caringsteps@rochester.k12.mi.us.