Rockwood threats: Suspect's mom says son has schizophrenia, shocked by accusations

The Brief Stephanie Stacy, the mother of the suspected man who threatened Rockwood police, is missing her son. She says her 18-year-old son has schizophrenia. He’s been arraigned on numerous felony charges.



Rockwood police received a disturbing phone call from someone threatening to shoot up the place. They quickly found the suspect, but the accused man's mom says he was not in his right mind.

She had not heard from him in days since he was taken to jail. She worries about him but hopes others will learn from his situation.

What they're saying:

Stephanie Stacy is missing her son, 18-year-old Jason Stacy, who was once in her arms but is now behind bars.

"I feel like I lost my son. And then one of the charges carries up to life in prison. He’s only 18. He just started his life," she said. "He’s never been in trouble. He doesn’t get in fights. He doesn’t get in arguments. I’m sure he’s scared. He doesn’t know what’s going on."

She says he’s living with schizophrenia.

"He hears voices. He has delusional thoughts," she said. "He gets really paranoid and thinks people are out to get him."

He was diagnosed over a year ago and was taking medication and getting injections to treat the condition. However, unbeknownst to her, things changed.

"He did tell me he was not taking it for about 10 days. And then I guess he called the police and was allegedly saying he was going to shoot them up," she said. "I didn’t know anything about it."

The backstory:

Rockwood police say that on Wednesday morning, June 11, they received voicemails threatening to shoot up the station. So they immediately closed city offices for the day and launched an investigation. By nighttime, he was in handcuffs.

Stephanie says she was shocked.

"He’s a good kid. He just finished school. He was starting to work. He got his own apartment. He’s living with his grandpa. He’s helping take care of him."

He’s been arraigned on numerous felony charges.

During his arraignment, police say Jason told them he didn’t know why he called Rockwood PD. Stephanie agreed. It was not in retaliation to Rockwood police pulling over 18-year-old immigrant Maykol Bogoya-Duarte, who’s now facing deportation. She says her son is suffering and hopes others will understand how serious schizophrenia and all mental illnesses are.

"Mental health is hard to live with, especially with such a stigma. Just to take medications to think normally, it doesn’t feel fair. It just doesn’t seem right."

What's next:

She knows he is looking at a lengthy time, but her focus now is to get him back on medication and make sure he takes it daily.