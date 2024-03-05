Roll-over crash on 8 Mile caught on dashcam, witnesses rush to help

article

A white car traveling east on 8 Mile slammed into an SUV near John R Monday evening, causing a rollover accident and flames to erupt.

The incident, which took place in Detroit, was caught on the dashcam of another driver on the road.

Nico Sorrell felt danger from behind and decided to turn his camera on. A few seconds later, the crash unfolded.

"I saw somebody speeding behind me, and it seemed like they weren’t going to stop," he said.

The white car sped into the SUV, pushing it into a building on the side of the road. The SUV rolled over while fire erupted from the car that caused the crash.

"That was a little bit traumatic," Sorrell said.

People nearby ran to provide assistance.

"I was working on a vehicle, and then all I heard was a loud boom," said Hadi Boussi, who works at an oil change center near the scene. "As soon as I ran across 8 Mile, people were trying to help ‘em out."

Mark is one of those people. He chose not to share his identity, but he also works in the area.

"I actually seen the cars flipping," Mark said. "We looked over and one of cars was on fire. I just knew I had to get them out of there."

Mark approached the car that was on fire first.

"I take him out the sunroof and I pull him to the median and I laid him down and I just sat there and kept talking to him," Mark said.

Several others helped a woman get out of the SUV that had flipped over.

Detroit police are still investigating the incident.

"People gotta slow down around here," Boussi said.