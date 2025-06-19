Rolled semi-truck crash closes westbound I-696 at Hoover
FOX 2 - A rolled-over semi-truck crash has closed westbound I-696 at Hoover Thursday afternoon in the Center Line and Warren area.
A large cleanup is underway with materials the truck was hauling. The cab came to a rest on its side on the right shoulder of the freeway.
According to MDOT, the ramp going both directions on I-94 is closed and entrances at 11 Mile Road, Gratiot, Groesbeck, Buner, and Hoover.
Drivers are dealing with long backups while according to video shot by viewer Kennedy Broadwell, it appears a second vehicle, a red sedan, was involved.
Photo credit Dave Kinchen
It is unclear what may have caused the crash or if there were injuries.
Still from video by Kennedy Broadwell.