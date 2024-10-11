Rollover truck crash closes northbound side of I-275 near Ann Arbor Trail





A truck rollover crash has closed the northbound side of I-275 Friday.

The crash happened at Ann Arbor Trail, according to MDOT, which said the estimate for when that side of the freeway reopens is unclear.

Circumstances or injuries from the crash are not known at this time.

Michigan State Police Second District said on X, formerly Twitter, that it is "A serious crash and will cause serious delays. Please use another route."

Traffic is being re-routed to Ann Arbor Road.

