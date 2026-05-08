Romulus bicyclist injured after getting hit by a car on Wickham

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The Brief A bicyclist is in the hospital after getting hit by a car in Romulus. Police say the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued southbound.



A bicyclist in Romulus was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Friday.

Timeline:

At 6:37 p.m., officials were called out to a report of a bicyclist getting hit by a vehicle in the area of 8500 Wickham Road. Investigators and witnesses say a 55-year-old man was riding his bike through Romulus when he was hit by a dark grey, 2025 Ford Escape going southbound on Wickham.

Police say the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued southbound.

The bicyclist was severely injured and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Romulus Police Department at 734- 941-8400.