Romulus man arrested for child sexually abusive material by state police after online investigation

A Romulus man was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday.

Jelani Amiri Robinson, 23, was arrested by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Robinson was arrested following an investigation, sparked by an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of Robinson’s residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.

Robinson was charged with four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in the 34th District Court on May 16.

The Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the Internet.

The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website HERE.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline HERE.

