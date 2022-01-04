Romulus man charged after allegedly causing crash that killed Allen Park teen while drunk

article

A Romulus man is facing charges after he's accused of crashing into an Allen Park teen while drunk, killing her.

Robert Merritt, 55, is charged with second-degree homicide, operating under the influence causing death, and reckless driving causing death in connection with the Sept. 22 crash.

Mia Howard, 17, was on Middlebelt near Goddard in Romulus when Merritt allegedly crossed the centerline and hit her head-on. The crash killed Howard and injured her 15-year-old cousin.

Mia Howard

"I was told by police he was going 68 mph on impact in a 45 mph zone - as well as on his phone," said Howard's mother, Kristina Beaver. "He was coming head-on. She just didn't have enough time to pull over and get out of the way."

The police report shows that Merritt had a blood alcohol level of .14. After the crash, he was hospitalized but not arrested.

Romulus police said the case was given high priority but required extra time to compile electronic data from the vehicles, statements from witnesses, and lab analysis reports. Their evidence was handed over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in mid-December, and Merritt was charged just before Christmas.

Merritt is due in court Wednesday for a probable cause conference.