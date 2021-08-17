Romulus man charged after girlfriend stabbed to death at hotel near Detroit Metro Airport

A Romulus man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death earlier this month at a hotel.

Michael David McCarren, 52, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jennifer Leombruno.

Police said the couple was living together at the time of the murder. Police were called to a hotel in the 8200 block of Merriman Road in Romulus around 8 a.m. Aug. 7 on reports that a man was bleeding and a woman was possibly dead.

Leombruno was found inside the hotel room with multiple stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. Police said an argument resulted in the stabbing.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 25.