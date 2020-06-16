Romulus man shot and killed in car on I-96 in broad daylight, two suspects wanted

Michigan State Police are searching for two men wanted in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man who was killed on I-96 Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. This would normally be the tail end of rush hour.

MSP said they called to the westbound lanes of I-96 and the exit ramp to Schaefer and found the 21-year-old man from Romulus inside his car and had been shot once.

He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they saw two Black men running off from the area towards the service drive.

Police arrived and tried to track them with canine units but couldn't find them.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 734-287-5000.