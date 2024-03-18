Romulus nightclub temporarily shutdown after fatal shooting had host of other issues

One person is dead, two others with non-fatal gunshot wounds, while two others are in police custody after a wild night at Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill turned deadly.

The Romulus bar is now the subject of a police and city investigation after a notice was posted on its entrance to not enter the building.

Its owner, Dwayne Jones, was in a yellow delivery truck when FOX 2 arrived. He had little to say about the weekend's chaos.

Condolences to the family and we’re working on getting everything together for everybody," he said from the truck, before driving off.

He was asked to talk about the violence that killed a 49-year-old Detroit man in the parking lot of the business on Monday. Instead, he drove away. About 36 hours earlier, gunshots had rung out inside the club.

"All I heard was ‘pop’ and then another ‘pop’ so I just dropped down to the floor," said Dai Dai, who was at the club when the shooting took place. "I seen a young lady on the ground, and then the guy - I see him just laid out."

In total, three people were shot. One person of interest and another 32-year-old Inkster man are now in custody. The arrest comes as sources say Jones is not paying rent and is serving alcohol without a license - a violation of the lease agreement.

Romulus police say the establishment has been on their radar. They've received several complaints about too many people inside - an over-capacity issue. Police were actually at the club on Sunday morning assisting with a parking complaint when gunshots were heard.

Speaking from the phone, Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight said the city doesn't tolerate that kind of behavior.

"We’ve already gotten multiple city divisions and departments looking into this facility, making sure it’s legal to be operated and if it's not, we will take appropriate action," he said.