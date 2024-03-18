Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt in Romulus

A St. Patrick's Day weekend shooting at Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill in Romulus left one person dead and hurt two others.

Police were called to the club on Merriman and Van Born for a parking violation issue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. That's when someone started shooting inside the bar.

"All I heard was pop, then I heard another pop, so I just dropped down to the floor," said Dai Dai, who was at the club for a birthday. "It was literally like a movie. Everybody was piled, just trying to jam out of there. I was just trying to find the people that I came with, the people that I knew."

Dai Dai said the club was full of numerous birthday parties when the shooting happened.

A Detroit man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other victims are hospitalized.

One person is in custody, but police are still seeking information. Those with information are asked to call Romulus police at 734-941-8400.