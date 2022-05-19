Romulus student facing weapons charges after backpack with airsoft gun, drugs, knife found at high school

article

A student at Summit Academy North High School is facing charges after authorities say he brought a backpack with an airsoft gun, knife, and drugs to the Romulus school.

Rakai Joshua Edmonds, 18, is charged with possession of marijuana on school property; weapons -felony firearm - pneumatic gun; and weapon-free schools - possessing weapon.

A suspicious bag was found inside the school Tuesday morning. Authorities said they were able to trace the bag to Edmonds, who was taken into custody.

This charter school is now looking into whether to check students’ bags

"That’s something that we gave been contemplating," said Superintendent LeAnn Hedke.