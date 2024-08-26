Roseville residents can get a free rain barrel kit

article

Two-hundred free rain barrel kits are being given away to Roseville residents as part of a pilot program to reduce the impact of rain on sewers and reduce combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair.

These kits will be available next month, and will include a 58-gallon barrel from MI Rain Barrel, a 2-by-3 inch flex-elbow rainwater diverter for the home downspout, a six-pack of mosquito dunks, and instructions.

"‘When it rains, it pours’ is not just an expression, but literally what we’ve all experienced not only this summer but in recent years as well," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said. "Rain events with 2-3 inches or more in as little as two hours have pushed drains and underground infrastructure designed several decades ago to their limits. Our office has launched major projects in recent years that will reduce CSOs into Lake St. Clair by approximately 75%. Every gallon counts when trying to prevent such discharges into the lake and flooding of streets and homes, and that’s where residents and rain barrels can help reduce overflows as well."

The barrels are expected to arrive later this month, and details about when and where to claim them will be posted to the city's website once they get there.

"I was excited about this excellent project from the moment Commissioner Miller contacted me about the idea, and our city council and administration are proud to partner with her team on this," Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor said. "We’re eagerly awaiting the delivery of the rain barrels to the city, and we look forward to interested residents picking them up next month."

Roseville was selected by the county for the pilot project because it is the largest community in the Martin Sanitary Diversion Drain district, according to a press release from Macomb County Public Works. The Martin Retention Treatment Basin, which has averaged 7.2 partially treated discharges of combined stormwater and sanitary sewage flow each year, has already had 12 discharges in 2024.

"We can’t control the weather, but we feel that many residents want to help in some way. If residents install a rain barrel and use that water for their lawn or garden as needed, they will save money on their outdoor water cost and save the community from paying the Great Lakes Water Authority to treat that stormwater," said Miller. "That’s a win-win-win for the residents, the city and the environment."