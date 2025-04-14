Roseville teen charged in 2024 shooting of Detroit 17-year-old

The Brief A teen has been charged in the shooting case of another teen in Roseville. 16-year-old Ryan Sinegal from Roseville was charged. Meanwhile, tensions are boiling as parents and community members ripped into the L'Anse Creuse Board of Education.



A teen has been charged in the case of the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old from Detroit a year prior in 2024.

What they're saying:

16-year-old Ryan Sinegal from Roseville was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy, with her saying he will be waived and charged as an adult.

The backstory:

On Feb. 16 2024, officials say Detroit officers were called to the 16000 block of Mack Avenue for a shooting that happened around 1:34 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found a heavily damaged vehicle with the shooting victim inside the driver’s seat.

Medics then arrived on the scene and took the victim to a hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, Sinegal allegedly shot a handgun multiple times into the teen's vehicle before running from the scene.

Detroit police eventually arrested the teenage suspect on April 1.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, tensions are boiling as parents and community members ripped into the L'Anse Creuse Board of Education.

They want to know why district officials did not speak up faster once Sinegal, who was a student at L'Anse Creuse High School-North, was arrested in the building.

What's next:

Sinegal was charged with:

First-Degree Murder

Two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

Three counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned on April 2 and is behind bars.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for April 16 at 8:30 a.m. and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for April 23 at 8:45 a.m.