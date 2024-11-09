Roseville woman, 75, dies in Sterling Heights crash

A Roseville woman, 75, was killed shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck another SUV.

The two vehicles collided on Utica Road, near Forester Street, according to police.

The initial investigation showed that a light blue hatchback style vehicle was traveling westbound on Utica Road. The hatchback crossed over the center line into oncoming eastbound Utica Road traffic.

A black sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Utica Road and was struck head on by the light blue hatchback.

The occupants of the black sport utility vehicle were treated on scene by Sterling Heights Fire Department personnel for minor injuries and released on scene. The driver of the light blue hatchback, a 75-year-old female from Roseville, was the lone occupant and suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs seem to be a contributing factor, according to investigators.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920 with any information.