Roseville woman charged with hanging dog from a gate with jumper cables

A Roseville woman has been charged with hanging her mother's dog from a gate with jumper cables on Sunday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor, Shavon LewisRoby was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree animal killing.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said she took her mom's dog and hung it from a gate with humper cables at a home on East Euclid in Detroit on Sunday.

Neighbors found the pet's lifeless body and called Detroit Animal Care and Control (DACC). DACC then handed the case over to the Michigan Humane Society and Detroit Police Department.

LewisRoby was arrested Tuesday following the investigation. Worthy did not offer an explanation for why the dog was hung.

The felony charge of second-degree animal killing carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

She's expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.