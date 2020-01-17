Roseville woman posed as dead mother in texts for weeks after her death, police say

Police in Roseville have released details about a woman's murder in which her adult daughter is the main suspect.

A 69-year-old woman was found dead at a home on Congress Tuesday morning during a welfare check. Police have now revealed that the body was found in a plastic tote in the garage - and that the woman had been dead for several weeks.

Police believe the victim, whose name was not given, died of a gunshot wound to the head in November 2019.

Her body was placed in a plastic storage tote and eventually taken outside to the detached garage.

After the woman's death, police say her 50-year-old daughter - who also lived in the home - used her mother's phone to text other family members, posing as her mother.

Police are also investigating several financial activities related to the victim's various accounts.

Police haven't said yet what the motive for murder could be.

A 34-year-old male acquaintance was also taken in for questioning earlier this week.