Royal Oak candy shop Mrs. Mason's Co. announces closure

Mrs. Mason's Co.'s online candy shop and Royal Oak storefront are closing.

The last day will be May 31.

Mrs. Mason's has been in business for nearly three decades and has been in Royal Oak for the past few years.

In a post on the candy shop's Facebook page, the owners said that they've "been gobbled up by the inflation/economy/supply-chain monster," and it is time to retire.

You can find Mrs. Mason's at 619 S. Washington Ave. and online here through May.