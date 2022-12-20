Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees

Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away.

You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last.

"We feel it's the last week before Christmas, we have a pretty good supply left. We've already made a pretty good amount of money to help the schools, and we think well, let's give them away," said Jack Crusoe, a volunteer with the Shrine Dads Club.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were about 190 trees left. Wreaths are also free.

Donations are welcomed and will benefit Shrine schools.