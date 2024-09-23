Royal Oak Library closed after bugs found in DVD case

article

The Royal Oak Public Library closed over the weekend after bugs were found in the case of a DVD returned in an outdoor drop box.

According to the library, what appeared to be multiple species of bugs came out of the case of an item that was returned sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

The library first posted on Facebook on Saturday morning, saying that its outdoor drop boxes were closed due to a bug infestation. Later that day, the library said it would be closed until further notice as it works to "identify and remediate the problem." Patrons were told to return checked out materials to other libraries in The Library Network while closed.

After concerned patrons inquired about what type of bugs were found in the DVD case, the library provided further details, saying that staff do not know what kinds of insects were in the case. Pest control is expected to visit the library on Monday.

According to the library, the incident was isolated to the outdoor drop boxes that were used while the library was closed. Items in outdoor top boxes were bagged and isolated in a garage after the bugs were discovered.