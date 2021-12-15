article

Troy police arrested a man in his 20s after he crashed his car and performed poorly during a field sobriety test before submitting a preliminary breath test that came back with a blood alcohol content level of .273%.

Officers initially found the suspect's vehicle off the I-75 highway near Big Beaver Road on Dec. 9. According to the suspect driver, he was heading to work at a nearby business when he crashed.

Police were originally dispatched to the location around 1:11 p.m. near the Granite City Restaurant. There, they found a 2006 Ford Taurus in a ditch.

After making contact with the driver, they later identified him as a 28-year-old resident of Royal Oak. Officers noted a moderate odor of intoxicants coming from the driver.

The driver told police he had not consumed alcohol since the previous night, and that was only two drinks, according to a release from law enforcement.

After the driver performed poorly during several field sobriety evaluations, he submitted to a preliminary breath test.

After being lodged at the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility, he agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with a result of .30%.

He's since been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .17% or more, as well as Reckless Driving.

Enhanced penalties are typically reserved for people who are caught driving with a blood alcohol level that's higher than .17%.