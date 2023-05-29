Royal Oak pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

In a solemn commemoration of Memorial Day, the city of Royal Oak honored the brave military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our nation. Throughout Metro Detroit, parades and ceremonies have filled the day, uniting communities in remembrance and gratitude.

The spirit of patriotism echoes through the streets of towns and cities across America, where every drumbeat, flag wave, and cheer resonates with reverence for those we remember on this Memorial Day.

Veteran Allan Anchill expressed his appreciation for those who served and lost their lives. But he was far from the only one.

"I like remembering the people that served and lost their lives and didn’t come back," Anchill said.

"I sometimes wonder what the ones that didn't come back would think about the world they fought for. I think some would be pleased, while others might be disappointed," Veteran Mark Reed said.

As the community joins in prayer, the deep significance of Memorial Day resonates profoundly.

Veteran Richard Smith traces his family's lineage back to the Revolutionary War and says it's about more than the flag.

"No one goes in to fight for a flag. They go to fight for where they live," Smith said.

On this Memorial Day, Royal Oak and communities nationwide come together to pay homage to the fallen heroes who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Their memory lives on, and their noble legacy continues to inspire generations to uphold the principles for which they fought.