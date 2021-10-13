Royal Oak Police warn of large, domesticated African caracal cat on the loose

article

The Royal Oak Police Department is warning about a large African cat that has been spotted on the loose near a Royal Oak Elementary School.

Officials from Royal Oak Schools said they were notified by police about the large, domesticated cat in the area of 13 Mile and Rochester Road. Residents who live in the area with small pets are urged to keep them inside as caracals are predators.

Anyone who spots the caracal should immediately call 911. Children should not approach or try to pet the cat.

According to Royal Oak Police, the resident owns four caracals and two of them got out of the house Wednesday morning. She was able to get one of the cats back but the other caracal is still on the loose. She told the police the cat is not a danger but are alerting the schools as a precaution.

This is the third time her caracal has gotten out of the house and, in the past, police said she has lured the cats back with raw meat.

Caracals can weigh between 18 and 42 pounds and stand up to 20 inches tall. They're largely native to Africa but are also found in the Middle East and Asia. They prey on small animals, birds, and rodents but wild caracals are known to take down prey two to three times its size while jumping 10 feet into the air.