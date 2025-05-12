Royal Oak Restaurant Week returns with special 3-course menus

article

June starts with Royal Oak Restaurant Week, eight days when restaurants around the city will offer special three-course menus to encourage people to explore the local food scene.

From June 1-8, these special lunch and dinner menus will be available at participating restaurants, featuring options ranging from $15 to $65 per person.

"The Royal Oak Restaurant Association loves to showcase our restaurants through special events and community partnerships," said Carrie O’Neill, president of the Royal Oak Restaurant Association. "Restaurant Week is a chance for us to highlight the amazing dining options and creativity that Royal Oak’s food scene has to offer. From elevated cuisine to casual bites, there’s truly something for every palate and price point."

A full list of participating restaurants will be released soon, with some eateries and menus already revealed. Some restaurants who will serve up special menus that week include 526 Main, Alchemi, Ale Mary’s Beer Hall, D’Amato’s and Goodnite Gracie, Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery, Mesa Tacos & Tequila and Rock on Third, Royal Oak Brewery, The Side Bar, Tom’s Oyster Bar and Trattoria Da Luigi.

"We’re proud to be part of Royal Oak Restaurant Week," said Tony Prainito, the owner of D’Amato’s and Iron Horse. "It’s a great opportunity to welcome both loyal guests and new faces and to showcase the flavors and hospitality that define what we do — crafted with passion, served with heart."

