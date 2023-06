Royal Oak Taco Fest: Food truck lineup, entertainment schedule, and more

article

Royal Oak Taco Fest returns this weekend with an expanded footprint after the inaugural event last summer.

The fest includes food trucks, dozens of musical performances, fun for kids, wrestling, hot sauce eating contests, and more.

Here's what to know before you go:

When & where is Taco Fest?

June 30: 4-11 p.m.

July 1: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 2: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 3: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Taco fest tickets

Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the gate.

Get tickets here.

Where to park

11 Mile Parking Structure

11 Mile between Main and Troy

Entrances on 11 Mile and 2nd Street

110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Center Street Garage

Center & Third St.

Enter only from Center Street

300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market/City Hall Lot

Enter from 11 Mile Road East of Troy Street

316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure South Lafayette

Located at Lafayette & 5th St

516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure North Lafayette

Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street

320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Food lineup

Anna's Cafe

Auntie Anne's

Big Bo's Catering

Big Mike Mexican

Big Mike Mr Deep Fried

Big Mike Smoothie

Buffy's Mexi-Casian

Cafe Muse

Condado Tacos

Cousins Main Lobster

Cow Boy BBQ

Cuernos Chuecos

Cynt-Sational Eats - VEGAN Options

Drunken Rooster Tent

Eight Claw Crab Legs

Galindo's Corn Roaster

Galindo's Truck 2

House of BBQ

Imperial Tacos

Jackson 5 Star Elephant Ear

Jackson 5 Star Motown Bistro

Kona Ice

Lori's Festive Catering

Los Dos Taco Truck

Love Fryo

Mezcal

Motor City Sweet Treats

Nepantla Food Truck - VEGAN Options

Peace Love Tacos 1

Peace Love Tacos 2

Que Pasa

Real Taco Express Trailer

Real Taco Express Truck

Selena's Cuisine - HALAL Options

Senor Taco's

Spice Rack

Tacos El Caballo

Tacos El Rodeo #1

Tacos El Rodeo #2

Tacos El Rodeo #3

Taste and Tell

The Fern

The Taco Truck

Torta Express

Torta Express Corn

Truckin Waffles - Baja Taco

Truckin Waffles - Corn

Truckin Waffles - Macho Nacho

Whole Enchilada

WTF Taco

(Photo: Royal Oak Taco Fest)

Wrestling schedule

Friday, June 30 | 5-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30 | 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 | 2-3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 | 2-3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3 | 2-3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 | 2-3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 | 7-8:30 p.m.

(Photo: Royal Oak Taco Fest)

Entertainment schedule

Soaring Eagle Stage

Friday, June 30

4-4:45 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

4:45-5:30 p.m. | Kenneth Wallace (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

5:30-6:15 p.m. | HOT SAUCE EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Kroger & BREWT’S

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Winestoned Cowboys (Country/Rock)

8-9 p.m. | Lyons Lane (Rock/Rockabilly)

9-9:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

10-11 p.m. | Drey Skonie and The kLouds Band (Pop/R&B)

Saturday, July 1

11-11:45 a.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Bobby Brooks (Acoustic Variety)

1-2 p.m. | Canja de Boa (Brazilian/World Music)

2-2:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

3-4 p.m. | Kirby Lashae (Alternative/Soul)

4-4:45 p.m. | HOT SAUCE EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Kroger & BREWT’S

5-6 p.m. | Big Timmy and the Heavy Chevys (Blues/Soul)

6-6:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

7-8 p.m. | Elspeth Tremblay & The Treatment (Rock)

8:30-9:30 p.m. | The Persuasion Band (Cover Band - Top 40)

10-11 p.m. | Edison Hollow (Alternative/Classic Rock)

Sunday, July 2

11-11:45 a.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

11:45-12:30 p.m. | Keelan Starr Music (Acoustic Variety)

1-2 p.m. | Five Ninety Five (Acoustic/Rock)

2-2:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

3-4 p.m. | Twon & Galaxy (Pop/R&B)

4-4:45 p.m. | HOT SAUCE EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Kroger & BREWT’S

5-6 p.m. | YiN (Rock/Soul)

6-6:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

7-8 p.m. | Chris Canas (Blues/Rock)

8:30-9:30 p.m. | Forge the Sun (Rock/Classic Rock)

10-11 p.m. | New World Soul (R&B)

Monday, July 3

11-11:45 a.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Real Dan Minard (Acoustic Variety)

1-2 p.m. | Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)

2-2:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

3-4 p.m. | ALL GROWN UP (Rock/Soul)

4-4:45 p.m. | HOT SAUCE EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Kroger & BREWT’S

5-6 p.m. | The Vig Arcadia (Pop/Rock)

6-6:45 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

7-8 p.m. | Nique Love Rhodes & The NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)

8:30-9:30 p.m. | Frame 42 (Rock)

10-11 p.m. | Alise King (R&B/Soul)

Tuesday, July 4

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Pancho Villa’s Skull (Mariachi Punk)

2-3 p.m. | George Montrelle Band (Pop/Alternative)

3-3:45 p.m. | HOT SAUCE EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Kroger & BREWT’S

4-5 p.m. | Aaron Benjamin (Rock/Soul)

5:30-6:45 p.m. | Jackson and the Poolsharks (Rock)

6:45-7:30 p.m. | TACO EATING CONTEST Sponsored by Condado Tacos Royal Oak

7:45-9 p.m. | The Beggars (Rock)

Uplyfted Cannabis Stage

Friday, June 30

4-4:45 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

4:45-5:45 p.m. | Taylor DeRousse Trio (Alternative/Indie)

6:15-7:15 p.m. | Jeremiah Mack & the Shark Attack (Alternative/Rock)

7:45-9 p.m. | WEEBONE ENTERTAINMENT (R&B)

9:45-11 p.m. | The Rachel Brooke Band (Americana/Country)

Saturday, July 1

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:15-1:15 p.m. | Ella X (Pop/Electronic)

1:45-2:45 p.m. | Cree (R&B/Soul)

3:15-4:15 p.m. | Those Legs (Alternative/Indie)

4:45-5:45 p.m. | Cascade Riot (Pop/Punk)

6:15-7:15 p.m. | Salsa Demo & Lesson Hosted By The Elaine Marrero Troy Dance Studio Featuring DJ Cisco (Salsa)

7:45-9 p.m. | Cuarteto Escobar (Salsa/TimbaLatin)

9:45-11 p.m. | The Santana Project (Tribute Band)

Sunday, July 2

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Kyle 313 (Acoustic Variety)

2-3 p.m. | Dominique Mary Davis (R&B/Soul)

3:30-4:30 p.m. | Tiffadelic (Alternative/Post-Punk)

5-6 p.m. | Corey Dakota (Americana/Alt Rock)

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Salsa Demo & Lesson Hosted By The Elaine Marrero Troy Dance Studio Featuring DJ Cisco (Salsa)

8-9 p.m. | Grupo Illusion (Tex Mex/Tejano)

9:45-11 p.m. | Adel Ruelas ft Luna (Pop/Alternative)

Monday, July 3

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:30-1:30 p.m. | Acoustic Ash (Acoustic Variety)

2-3 p.m. | The Non-Professionals (Alternative/Indie)

3:30-4:30 p.m. | The Jacki Daniels Show (Country/Pop)

5-6 p.m. | J.Santino (Pop/R&B)

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Birds of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass)

8-9:15 p.m. | Saturday Night Gangster (Jam/Funk)

9:45-11 p.m. | Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

Tuesday, July 4

11 a.m.-12 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12-1 p.m. | Rebecca Cameron (Acoustic/Americana)

1:30-2:30 p.m. | Dakho (Acoustic/Indie)

3-4 p.m. | Buffalo Sunday (Alternative/Indie)

4:30-5:30 p.m. | Salsa Demo & Lesson Hosted By The Elaine Marrero Troy Dance Studio Featuring DJ Cisco (Salsa)

6-7:15 p.m. | Mondo Kane (R&B)

7:45-9 p.m. | Martin Chaparro - MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

Michigan Lottery Stage

Friday, June 30

4-5 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

5-6 p.m. | Conjunto Soltura (Fusion World Music)

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Soledad (Pop/R&B)

8-9 p.m. | Audrey Ray (Country)

9:45-11 p.m. | Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

Saturday, July 1

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:30-1:30 p.m. | George Dudley (Alternative/Classic Rock)

2-3 p.m. | The Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

3:30-4:30 p.m. | Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band (Rock/Indie)

5-6 p.m. | RYN SCOTT (Alternative/Hip Hop)

6:30-7:30 p.m. | Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

8-9:15 p.m. | Sunset Blvd (Tribute Band)

9:45-11 p.m. | Strictly Fine (Funk/Soul)

Sunday, July 2

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:30-1:15 p.m. | Abhay (Acoustic Variety)

1:45-2:45 p.m. | Last Stand (Country/Classic Rock)

3:15-4:15 p.m. | Davis James (Pop/Rock)

4:45-5:45 p.m. | Motor City Vibrations (Reggae/Rock)

6:15-7:15 p.m. | Ryan Scott & The Creek Hounds (Country/Rock)

7:45-9 p.m. | Isis Damil (R&B/Soul)

9:45-11 p.m. | Ryan Jay (Country/Rock)

Monday, July 3

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

12:15-1:15 p.m. | Joe Jarvis (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45-2:45 p.m. | Gwenyth Hayes (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

3:15-4:15 p.m. | Rockim Williamson (R&B/Hip Hop)

4:45-5:45 p.m. | Jo Serrapere & the LaFawndas (Americana/Country)

6:15-7:15 p.m. | The Oneders! (Pop)

7:45-9 p.m. | Gabriel Duran (Alt Pop/R&B)

9:45-11 p.m. | The Detroit Hammers (Blues/Rock)

Tuesday, July 4

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. | Welcome Music & Announcements

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. | Ben Awrey (Acoustic Variety)

1:15-2:15 p.m. | Half Step Down (Blues/Rock)

2:45-3:45 p.m. | Flying Caterpillar (Jam/Funk)

4:15-5:15 p.m. | Cosmic Groove (Variety Rock)

5:45-7 p.m. | TheBandMint (Rock/Hip-Hop)

7:45-9 p.m. | Rēdi Choi (R&B/Soul)

Royal Oak DDA Kid Stage

Friday, June 30

4:30-5 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

5:15-5:45 p.m. | Michigan Science Center Presents "Eureka!" How modern marvels were invented.

6-6:30 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

6:45-7:15 p.m. | Cupcake-a-saurus DJ Dance Party

(Photo: Royal Oak Taco Fest)

Saturday, July 1

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | YAPPY HOUR PET COSTUME CONTEST Sponsored by Premier Pet Supply

1-1:30 p.m. | Michigan Science Center Presents "Eureka!" How modern marvels were invented.

1:45-2:15 p.m. | Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

2:30-3 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

4-4:30 p.m. | Michigan Science Center Presents "Eureka!" How modern marvels were invented.

4:45-5:15 p.m. | Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

5:30-6 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

6:15-6:45 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

Sunday, July 2

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | YAPPY HOUR PET COSTUME CONTEST Sponsored by Premier Pet Supply

1-1:30 p.m. | Michigan Science Center Presents "Eureka!" How modern marvels were invented.

1:45-2:15 p.m. | Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

2:30-3 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Juggler Tim Salisbury

4-4:30 p.m. | Michigan Science Center Presents "Eureka!" How modern marvels were invented.

4:45-5:15 p.m. | Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music

5:30-6 p.m. | Randyl Lee Magic Show

6:15-6:45 p.m. | Juggler Tim Salisbury

Monday, July 3

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:15-12:45 p.m. | Juggler Tim Salisbury

1-1:30 p.m. | Cupcake-a-saurus DJ Dance Party

1:45-2:15 p.m. | Zippity 2 Guys & A Guitar

2:30-3 p.m. | Juggler Tim Salisbury

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

4-4:30 p.m. | Cupcake-a-saurus DJ Dance Party

4:45-5:15 p.m. | NatSpinz

5:30-6 p.m. | Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:15-6:45 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

Tuesday, July 4

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

12:15-12:45 p.m. | NatSpinz

1-1:30 p.m. | Punch & Judy Puppet Show

1:45-2:15 p.m. | NatSpinz

2:30-3 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

3:15-3:45 p.m. | Cupcake-a-saurus DJ Dance Party

4-4:30 p.m. | Punch & Judy Puppet Show

4:45-5:15 p.m. | Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff Magic Show

5:30-6 p.m. | NatSpinz

6:15-6:45 p.m. | Cupcake-a-saurus DJ Dance Party