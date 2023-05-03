Royal Oak Taco Fest returning this year with more food, entertainment

article

Royal Oak Taco Fest is expanding this year.

The festival will be held in downtown Royal Oak from June 30 through July 4. A limited number of tickets will be sold per day, a move organizers say is to improve the experience for attendees.

Guests can expect more than 50 taquerias, taco trucks, and other restaurants, along with Lucha Libre wrestling matches, contests including the hot sauce challenge and timed taco-eating contests, tequila sampling, dog pageant, ax throwing, artisan vendors, a water play area for children, and more.

(Photo: Catalyst Media Factory)

Some eateries that have already been announced include Torta Express, Que Pasa Taqueria, Los Dos Amigos Taco Truck, and Whisky Taco Foxtrot.

"The inaugural Royal Oak Taco Fest was a huge success and draw for people from all over metro Detroit," said Jon Witz, event producer. "This year’s Royal Oak Taco Fest will be bigger and better, and we anticipate that the changes we’ve made to meet the demand we saw at the event last year will deliver an even greater experience for attendees. So, get your tickets early."

(Photo: Catalyst Media Factory)

Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the gate, if available. In May, Taco Fest is offering a buy three, get one free ticket deal.

Get tickets here.