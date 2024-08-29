Royal Oak's Five15 offering free drag queen bingo during Arts, Beats & Eats

article

Take a break from the heat and enjoy free fun during this year's Arts, Beats & Eats.

Entertainment venue Five15 is again offering free drag queen bingo shows during the annual Royal Oak festival. The business falls inside the festival footprint, so as long as you pay to get into Arts, Beats & Eats, you'll be able to go to bingo.

Drag shows at Five15 are 18 and older.

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, 4 p.m. shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Though the shows are free, a credit card is required to hold your spot. If you don't show up, you will be charged $10 per seat.

Reserve your spot here.

If you get to Arts, Beats & Eats before 5 p.m. Friday, you'll be able to get into the festival and bingo for free. After 5 p.m. Friday, it's $12 to get into the festival.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.