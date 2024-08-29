Expand / Collapse search

Royal Oak's Five15 offering free drag queen bingo during Arts, Beats & Eats

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 29, 2024 10:36am EDT
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Photo: Five15)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Take a break from the heat and enjoy free fun during this year's Arts, Beats & Eats.

Entertainment venue Five15 is again offering free drag queen bingo shows during the annual Royal Oak festival. The business falls inside the festival footprint, so as long as you pay to get into Arts, Beats & Eats, you'll be able to go to bingo.

Drag shows at Five15 are 18 and older. 

Related

Arts, Beats & Eats: What to know about this year's festival in Royal Oak
article

Arts, Beats & Eats: What to know about this year's festival in Royal Oak

It's Arts, Beats & Eats weekend, the annual Labor Day festival that draws large crowds to downtown Royal Oak to enjoy music, food, and art from all over.

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additionally, 4 p.m. shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Though the shows are free, a credit card is required to hold your spot. If you don't show up, you will be charged $10 per seat.

Reserve your spot here.

If you get to Arts, Beats & Eats before 5 p.m. Friday, you'll be able to get into the festival and bingo for free. After 5 p.m. Friday, it's $12 to get into the festival. 

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

Watch FOX 2 News Live