Arts, Beats & Eats: What to know about this year's festival in Royal Oak

In just a few short days, the streets of downtown Royal Oak will be alive with music.

It's Arts, Beats & Eats weekend, the annual Labor Day festival that draws large crowds to enjoy music, food, and art from all over.

Here's what to expect:

When is Arts, Beats & Eats?

Arts, Beats & Eats is Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2. The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $12.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $10 until 3 p.m. and $12 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.

Where is parking?

Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.

Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($20):

Downtown Structure #1 – Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #2 – Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #3 – Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #4 – 11 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Oakland Community College Parking Structure Lincoln & Washington – 847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market (Parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) – Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

East Lincoln & Troy Lots – 3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln

Lot near downtown ($15):

Royal Oak Middle School Lot – Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis - 709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):

1. Royal Oak High School – Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile - 1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400

Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bike parking

Bike parking is available on Washington Street just south of Lincoln and Washington Street near Second.

The corrals will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Who is performing at Arts, Beats, and Eats?

National artists will perform, along with hundreds of local acts.

Headliners include Tesla, Dustin Lynch, Chevelle, and Keith Sweat.

