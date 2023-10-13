Rpt: Ford F-150 Lightning EV Michigan plant to cut 1 of 3 shifts

article

Ford's F-150 Lightning Michigan EV plant will be temporarily cutting one of three shifts in Dearborn, according to a published Reuters report.

The move takes effect Monday and impacts 700 jobs at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The report cites that a combination of factors including supply chain issues, but claims it is unrelated to the ongoing United Auto Workers strike.

The shift being cut will be rotated and there has been no time frame given as to how long the change will last.

In a separate statement from Ford, the no. 2 automaker did release a list of strike-related layoffs from the Chicago Assembly Plant and the Kentucky Truck Plant targeted walk-outs.

"These layoffs are a consequence of the strike, because these six facilities must reduce the production of parts that would normally be shipped to Kentucky Truck Plant and/or Chicago Assembly Plant," the release said. "This brings Ford’s total to approximately 2,480 employees impacted by strike-related layoffs."

The release cites that 550 employees have been asked not to report to work beginning Oct. 16: