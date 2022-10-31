RSV cases surging in children leaving shortage of pediatric beds at hospitals

Hospitals across the country - including in Metro Detroit - are seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection.

"It can be thought of as almost a common cold virus," said Dr. Matthew Denenberg. "The problem is, it comes on and it can affect a lot of people really fast, which is what it's doing this year."

All three Beaumont hospitals with pediatric units are dealing with a record number of RSV cases among children. There is a shortage of nurses and respiratory therapists at hospitals everywhere dealing with RSV.

"At any given time, we're holding seven to 19 children in our emergency departments, waiting for beds in the hospital," Denenberg said.

Doctors are stressing that they will never turn anyone away, but they're asking parents to be patient as they work to make more room for pediatric patients.

Experts say that about 20 percent of people who contract RSV get seriously ill. Young children and elderly adults are particularly at risk

"It comes every year, this year is really early, and it's much more prevalent than it has been in years past," he said.

But why the intense surge in cases? Doctors say no one has the answer yet.

One theory is that since people were vigilant about social distancing and hygiene during the pandemic, there were fewer cases.

But that doesn't explain why they are at an all-time high.

"I will say in my 25 years as an emergency physician, this is about as bad or as worse than I've ever seen," Denenberg said.

There is no vaccine for RSV, as there is for flu and Covid. Doctors say it is important to stay up to date with your kids' vaccinations.