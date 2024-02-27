article

Sad Summer Fest returns to the Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac this year after switching venues in 2023.

The festival kicks off July 12 in California and stops in Michigan on July 21 before wrapping up on Aug. 9.

Now entering its fifth year, Sad Summer features a mix of returning artists and newcomers.

This year's lineup includes Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, and Daisy Grenade. Michigan's date also includes The Summer Set and Diva Bleach.

Sign up now to get access to pre-sale tickets when they become available March 1. If you miss pre-sale, tickets go on sale to the public on March 8.

Check out photos from last year's Sad Summer Fest: