Saginaw man repeatedly drove car into state police forensic lab, stole laptop

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Trailer damaged (left) and suspect vehicle connected to ramming of state police forensic lab. Photos via Michigan State Police

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw man was arrested after repeatedly ramming a car into a forensic laboratory and stealing a laptop inside over the weekend. 

Michigan State Police say the individual was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he deliberately drove a car into a pole barn, a parked trailer, and a dumpster.

Authorities from the city of Bridgeport responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. after getting reports that a vehicle was repeatedly driving into a barn that's connected to MSP's forensic laboratory. 

It happened at 6296 Dixie Highway. 

According to a release from police, the suspect drove a passenger car into several structures, damaging both the pole barn and trailer. After crashing into the barn overhead door, the suspect gained access to the building. While inside, he took a laptop.

The man, identified as a 34-year-old resident of Saginaw was arrested by responding officers and was taken to the Saginaw County jail. 

The incident remains under investigation. 