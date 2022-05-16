Saginaw man repeatedly drove car into state police forensic lab, stole laptop

article

A Saginaw man was arrested after repeatedly ramming a car into a forensic laboratory and stealing a laptop inside over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say the individual was taken into custody early Sunday morning after he deliberately drove a car into a pole barn, a parked trailer, and a dumpster.

Authorities from the city of Bridgeport responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m. after getting reports that a vehicle was repeatedly driving into a barn that's connected to MSP's forensic laboratory.

It happened at 6296 Dixie Highway.

According to a release from police, the suspect drove a passenger car into several structures, damaging both the pole barn and trailer. After crashing into the barn overhead door, the suspect gained access to the building. While inside, he took a laptop.

MORE: Two people found dead in house fire on Detroit's east side Saturday night

The man, identified as a 34-year-old resident of Saginaw was arrested by responding officers and was taken to the Saginaw County jail.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.