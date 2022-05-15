Two people found dead in house fire on Detroit's east side Saturday night

The Detroit Fire Department and the Detroit Police Department are investigating a double fatal fire on Detroit's east side.

Two people in their late 60's were found dead in a house fire Saturday night in the 15000 block of Cedargrove Ave, south of 7 Mile Road.

It is being investigated as an accidental fire according to investigators.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is uncertain if the victims died before or because of the fire, said the Detroit Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

