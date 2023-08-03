Suspect in custody after active shooter scene in Saline; Police say at least one injured

A male suspect was arrested following an active shooter situation in Saline that involved multiple scenes in the city.

Police confirmed one person was injured from the shooting, though they could not elaborate on their condition. There is no threat to the community, the city said online.

Several police vehicles were spotted at the UAW hall and a local assisted living center which are across from one another on Woodland Drive, near the middle school.

The suspect was allegedly taken into custody after a head-on crash following a pursuit by police.

Police were also spotted at a separate crash scene were the suspect was allegedly caught following a chase. They wer apprehended near a neighborhood on Willis Street.

The police department announced around noon on Thursday that an active shooter situation was unfolding at the Linden Square Assisted Living Center. Both city and school facilities went into temporary lockdown during the police response.

Police tape in a parking lot at the UAW hall in Saline.

A chopper sending back live shots of the scene showed several police vehicles at both the Union Hall and assisted living center, with police tape marking off the parking lot.

The assisted living center is located on 650 Woodland Drive, Saline, MI.

Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.