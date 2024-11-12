Salt dumped along I-94 after semi-truck driver loses control during suspected medical emergency

article

Police believe a semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control, drive off I-94, and dump a load of salt Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the 63-year-old driver was hauling salt on westbound I-94 near Baker Road in Washtenaw County's Lima Township around 10 a.m. He drove off the road, and one of the two trailers he was pulled flipped over, spilling its contents on the grass along the freeway.

The driver was taken to University of Michigan Hospital. His condition is unknown. No other drivers were involved in the crash.

Police said that drivers should expect the right lane to be closed intermittently as the crash is cleaned up.