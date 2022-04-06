Salvation Army's Walk for Justice, helps those struggling find equal access to legal aid

article

The Salvation Army's William Booth Legal Aid Clinic, (WBLAC) is holding its 10th Annual ‘Walk for Justice’ fundraiser, at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.

Registration for the walk is now open., which will be held at 8 a.m., on Saturday, May 14th.

Aiming to help impoverished families, those struggling with addiction, as well as low income individuals, families, and U.S. Military Veterans, the fundraiser helps find equal access to justice. All proceeds benefit the Legal Aid Clinic, which is Salvation Army's only free legal aid clinic in the world. They have helped resolve almost 1,800 legal issues last year alone, affecting low-income families, individuals, and U.S. military veterans.

In an event press release, WBLAC wants the community to know that In addition to exploring a world class zoo, while also supporting a worthwhile cause, there will also be family-friendly activities and a silent auction. A special prize will also be given to the walker with the highest pledge total.

The clinic aims to be a source of guidance and advocacy for its clients, specifically for those dealing with homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, and consumer advocacy. They have been providing free legal services to those in need, for 28 years.

Founded by Robert and Ellen Dickman, this program dates back to 1994, when a local attorney had an idea to help people recovering from addiction, who were also struggling with various legal issues. Since then, the WBLAC has been providing legal counsel to participants of The Salvation Army treatment programs, as well as individuals within the community that are at or below the poverty level. Their goal has been to pave the way to a fresh start, and a chance at new opportunities for those struggling with addiction.

Advanced registration for adults is $40 and will be $45 on the day of the walk. Children are admitted for free, and law students can register for $30. The registration fee includes zoo admission, parking, an event t-shirt, refreshments, and entry into a door prize drawing.

For more information about the Walk for Justice fundraiser, visit walkforjustice.org, email info@walkforjustice.org or call (313) 361-6340.