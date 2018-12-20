Analyst: UAW targeted GM for a reason as members march

The strike continues at General Motors plants in Warren and all across the country.     But negotiations between both sides also appear to be continuing. That gives a lot of people hope that this could all end sooner rather than later.

Possible strike looms as contract between UAW, GM expire

Contracts expired between the UAW and GM Saturday night, and with that a strike among auto workers looked increasingly likely. However, in a letter from UAW Vice President, Terry Dittes, employees were instructed to report to their regular scheduled shifts Sunday. 

Pressure is on GM, UAW as workers wager striking during contract negotiations

As the clock rolls to 11:59pm on Saturday night, the first sign of a strike between the UAW and GM may come with cleaning crews walking off the job first. The automaker has a contract with Aramark to manage five GM sites, three of them in Flint and the GM Tech Center in Warren. Aamraks contract expires at the same time as the UAW contract does. 