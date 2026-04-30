Sam Klemet leaving Detroit Auto Dealers Association, organization says

The Brief Sam Klemet is stepping down as head of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association. The group produces the Detroit Auto Show. The search for its next leader has begun with an executive committee overseeing the transition.



The Detroit Auto Dealers Association says its executive director is leaving the organization.

Sam Klemet will step down as head of the DADA on April 30 as the group begins its search for the next leader.

"We thank Sam for his service to the DADA and his contributions to the continued evolution of the Detroit Auto Show," said Katie Coleman, president of the association. "As we move forward, our focus remains on supporting our dealer members, strengthening our organization, and continuing to elevate the Detroit Auto Show as a premier automotive event."

Sam Klemet is stepping down as head of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

What they're saying:

In a statement released from the auto dealers group, Klemet said he was pursuing other work opportunities.

"It has been a privilege to serve the DADA and work alongside its leadership and members," said Klemet. "At this time, I've made the decision to pursue other professional opportunities, and I wish the organization continued success in the years ahead."

Dig deeper:

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association was founded in 1907 and represents hundreds of car and truck dealerships around Southeast Michigan.

Among its biggest responsibilities is producing the Detroit Auto Show.

The group is now transitioning to a new leader, with its executive committee overseeing the operations and leading the search for the organization's next director.

Among those helping the search is its former executive director, Rod Allberts.