Samantha Woll murder investigation continues after prominent Jewish leader found stabbed to death

Investigators are still searching for the person responsible for murdering Samantha Woll, a prominent Jewish leader in Metro Detroit.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in Detroit on Saturday morning.

Detroit police say they do not believe her murder was a hate crime, based on current evidence.

"The investigation into the death of Ms. Woll remains ongoing. At this time, however, no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement Sunday.

Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

"She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents. Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness," wrote Slotikin in a Facebook post.

She was laid to rest Sunday afternoon during a funeral attended by hundreds of people. Those who spoke at her funeral talked about how she wanted peace in the world and fought for peace for all people.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260.