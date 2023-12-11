Samantha Woll murder: New person of interest in custody, Detroit police say

A new person of interest is in custody in connection with the murder of Samantha Woll, about a month after another person was released without charges.

Police have not shared any details about this new person who was taken into custody over the weekend.

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll. In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," Detroit police said.

Woll, a prominent Jewish leader, was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21.

A few weeks later, police arrested a suspect who was later released.

While the murder is still under investigation, police say they do not believe it was a hate crime.