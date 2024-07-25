Samantha Woll murder: No decision yet on re-trying Michael Jackson-Bolanos

article

After several weeks of testimony and a week of jury deliberations, there was no verdict on the murder charge filed against Michael Jackson-Bolanos for the death of Samantha Woll. Now it will be another two weeks before we learn if charges will be filed against him again.

During a very brief court hearing on Thursday, Jackson-Bolanos returned to court. We were expected to learn whether the case would be presented again or charges would be dropped.

Judge Margaret Van Houten called the case just after noon on Thursday and said that the defense had filed a motion on Wednesday, asking for the charges to be dismissed.

Van Houten said the court and the prosecution needed time to review the motion and gave the prosecutor until next Wednesday to file a response.

She then ordered a hearing on Aug. 9 to formally hear the motion to dismiss.

Four charges were filed against Jackson-Bolanos: first-degree murder, pre-meditated murder, lying to police, and home invasion. The jury acquitted Jackson-Bolanos of pre-meditated murder while convicting him of lying to police. They were deadlocked on murder and home invasion.

What happens next?

The prosecution has until next Wednesday to respond and a hearing will be set for Aug. 9.

When Jackson-Bolanos returns to court on Aug. 9, all of these matters are expected to be settled.

Van Houten will sentence him for the lying to police charge. She'll also rule on the motion to dismiss.

Additionally, Jackson-Bolanos is held without bond. That will remain until his hearing on Aug. 9.

Jackson-Bolanos' trial history

The weeks-long trial ended in a mistrial after a jury deliberated for several days without coming to an agreement on two charges. Van Houten asked they continue deliberating multiple times after the jury became deadlocked on a murder and home invasion.

While they couldn't agree on those two charges, they did clear Jackson-Bolanos of pre-meditated murder while convicting him of lying to police.

Woll was found with several stab wounds outside her Detroit home last October. She had returned from a wedding the night before. The next time she was seen was on the front lawn of her home, a witness who spoke from the stand during the trial said.

Throughout the trial, Jackson-Bolanos maintained his innocence, including from the stand where he testified in his defense. He did admit to lying to police.

Police found Woll's blood on the defendant's clothes during their investigation. The prosecution claimed the evidence was proof that Jackson-Bolanos stabbed her, in addition to surveillance video showing him near Woll's home at the time of the crime.

But Jackson-Bolanos says the blood found on his jacket was from coming across her body - not from stabbing her.

His defense attorney had another theory about the case, arguing it was Woll's ex-boyfriend who was guilty. He had previously confessed to police before recounting the statement and later earning immunity.

Defense attorney Brian Brown called the case "a deliberate act - a crime of passion."

Following the partial verdict, Brown was frustrated, but felt optimistic that his client would be exonerated.