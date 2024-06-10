Samantha Woll murder trial begins with jury selection Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of killing prominent Jewish leader Samantha Woll at her Detroit home last year.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, as well as home invasion and lying to police in connection with the October 2023 murder.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1360 block of Joliet Place. Jackson-Bolanos was arrested several weeks after the murder, and police have said the stabbing occurred during a home invasion. There were initial concerns that the murder may have been a hate crime, but police said that wasn't the case.

Investigators previously revealed evidence that they say links Jackson-Bolanos to the crime. This includes a North Face jacket with blood suspected to be Woll's, surveillance video, and location data from his cell phone.