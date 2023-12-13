The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will hold a virtual press conference early evening Wednesday with an update on the homicide investigation into Samantha Woll.

The well-known Jewish leader was found murdered outside her residence in October. Police submitted a charging request in the case this week, days after arresting a person-of-interest.

The investigation into Woll's death has spanned months and included at least one other arrest. That individual was released without being charged.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21.

"While this is a very promising step in this investigation, the process of moving from the warrant submission to prosecution can be very involved," police said in a statement. "We continue to ask for the community's patience in this matter while we proceed with the important work ahead."