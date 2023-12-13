Warrant request submitted in Samantha Woll murder case

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has received a warrant request for a person of interest in the murder of Samantha Woll.

Detroit police said an arrest was made over the weekend in connection with the murder of the prominent Metro Detroit Jewish leader. This is the second arrest made in the case; another person was arrested and released without being charged a few weeks after the crime.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21.

"While this is a very promising step in this investigation, the process of moving from the warrant submission to prosecution can be very involved," police said in a statement. "We continue to ask for the community's patience in this matter while we proceed with the important work ahead."

The prosecutor's office is reviewing the warrant request.