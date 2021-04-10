Samaritan Center clinic hopes to bridge vaccine gap in Detroit

Detroiter Sherrie Carson was one of many who came to the Samaritan Center on Saturday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I had to take a chance and come out and do it myself and listen to myself and knowing I need it," says Carson.

Like many people, Carson says that she was afraid to take the vaccine because of misinformation on social media and from family and friends. However, after talking to her doctors, she scheduled an appointment despite being nervous.

Tawana Nettles- Robinson from the Samaritan Center says they have seen many hesitant people, especially from Detroit.

"A lot of it has historical around the medical system and trust in it, and it has a myriad of reasons why," says Nettles-Robinson.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, about 23% of Detroit residents have received their first vaccine dose. In comparison, around 37% of Macomb residents and 45% of Oakland residents have received their first shot.

Nettles-Robinson says that the Samaritan Center, Wayne State University, Wayne Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and more are teaming to make this clinic happen.

The clinic will ensure that Detroit residents are vaccinated, and Nettles-Robinson says she believes this will help bridge the vaccine gap.

This vaccine clinic can get up to 2,000 people vaccinated, and appointments are recommended. The clinic will be open on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 10am-5pm. You can contact the Samaritan Center for more information.

5555 Conner St, Detroit, MI 48213

Phone: 313-448-9850



