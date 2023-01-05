Sample beers, help pick this year's Homebrew Contest winner at Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Co.

article

Try beers made by local homebrewers and help decide who did it best this weekend.

Ferndale's Urbanrest Brewing Co. is hosting the 2023 Homebrew Contest from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ten homebrewers will have samples of their beers to try, and attendees will pick the top three. From those three, Urbanrest employees will decide the winner.

The winning brewer gets their beer brewed at the brewery, and a release party will be held for their friends and families.

No tickets are required for this event – just head to Urbanrest at 2615 in Ferndale.