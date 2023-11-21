Santaland Parade, Wild Lights, and more things to do on Thanksgiving weekend in Metro Detroit
Enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend with holiday fun around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on:
Wild Lights
- Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 7
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
The lights go on Nov. 24 and illuminate the zoo until Jan. 7.
This year's Wild Lights features both new experiences and enhancements to beloved displays, including the Enchanted Trail, Field of Light, and Underwater Trail.
Grinch Weekend
- Friday, Nov. 24-26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
Celebrate the holidays with hot cocoa, shopping, photos with the Grinch, and more.
Entry is free.
Santaland Parade
- Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.
- Middlebelt Road in downtown Garden City
The 62nd annual Santaland Parade steps off at 10 a.m. the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
This year's theme is "Red, White and Jingle Bells- A Patriotic Christmas."
Made in the Mitten Holiday Market
- Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.
- Made in the Mitten in Royal Oak
Gear up for Christmas while supporting local. Made in the Mitten features more than 200 vendors selling home decor, clothing, food, and more.
Wayne County Lightfest
- Now through Dec. 24
- Hines Park in Westland
Enjoy the spirit of the holiday season from the comfort of your vehicle at the annual Wayne County Lightfest.
This year's Lightfest will feature even more displays along a five-mile stretch of Hines Park.